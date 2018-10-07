Major boost for IAF, upgraded MiG-29 now has more strength and ferocity

Russian origin aircraft of Indian Air Force – MiG-29, has got an upgrade and gained in strength and ferocity, giving the IAF a much-needed boost on the eve of Air Force day, when the Force is battling with aircraft shortage.

The fighter aircraft, which played a crucial role in India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil war, now is capable of refueling mid-air, lauch multi-dimensional attacks and is now compatible with the latest missile, said Flight Lieutenant Karan Kohli to news agency PTI. He also added that the aircraft now has Multi-Functional Display (MFD) screen in the glass cockpit after the upgrade. It is an integral part of every modern aircraft, which is capable of showing videos with sensors merged with graphics.

Another IAF officer informed the News Agency that with the air-to-air refueling, the fighter jet will be able to cover longer distance as compared to the previous legacy aircraft and destroy an enemy aircraft in case of any two-front war possibility. An IAF pilot also informed that now, they will be able to do air-to-ground, air-to-air and even anti-shipping operations with the fighter jet, as a lot of restrictions have been removed with the upgrade.

The upgraded MiG 29 showcased its newfound capabilities only last week in Adampur Air Force Base. “As compared to previous ‘legacy version’ of the MiG-29, which played a crucial role in 1999 war, bought under an emergency clause in the early 1980s, the fighter jets are capable to give a befitting response with the upgrade,” said an official to PTI.

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa told PTI that, the force currently has 31 squadrons of fighter jets as compared to the sanctioned squadron of 42. He also added that, even after getting 42 squadrons, IAF will still be below the combined number of squadrons owned by Pakistan and China.

Adampur Air Force station, which got the upgraded MiG 29, is placed at a strategic location – just 100 kms away from Pakistan and 250 kms away from China. Out of the three working squadrons of MiG 29, two are stationed at Adampur – each of which has up to 18 fighter jets.

Flight Lieutenant Karan Kohli also told PTI that, the IAF has now gained a lot of power as the pilots can now navigate every situation with the new upgraded flexible aircraft. It can take off within 5 minutes of tracking an enemy jet in the Indian aerospace and destroy it.

This Adampur Air Force station, where the upgraded MiG 29 squadron has been deployed, played a crucial role in the 1999 Kargil War, as it became pivotal in destroying enemy fortifications situated at the height of 15,000 feet and above. In 1971 war, this base became an operationally dynamic base in launching air attacks against Pakistan. The same happened in 1965 India Pakistan war as well, where several squadrons incurred heavy damage on the enemy.