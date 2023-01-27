Maiden Indo-Japan Air Force Ex-Veer Guardian 2023 concludes

The maiden edition of the bilateral air exercise ‘Veer Guardian 2023’ between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) has concluded.

The inaugural 16 days long drill between the air Forces of both countries which concluded on Thursday in Japan, the IAF had deployed the Su-30 MKI aircraft, and for refueling there was one IL-78 Flight Refueling Aircraft and the contingent and other assets were airlifted on board two C-17 Globemaster strategic airlift transport aircraft. From the Japanese side F-2 and F-15 aircraft were deployed.

Image Courtesy: IAF

What was the focus of the exercise?

The air forces both engaged in a comprehensive and complex aerial manoeuvres in several simulated operational scenarios and precise planning and skillful execution by both the air forces was also involved. Both sides had engaged in air defence missions, air combat manoeuvring, and interception both in Visual and Beyond Visual Range (BVR) settings. This first ever drill also gave opportunities to pilots of both sides to fly each other’s fighter jets to get a greater understanding other each other’s operating philosophies.

Besides the several rounds of ground interactions between IAF and JASDF personnel, the ‘Veer Guardian 2023’ gave the two sides an opportunity to enhance common understanding. This helped the two Air Forces to learn from each other’s unique capabilities and also get an insight into each other’s best practices.

Image Courtesy: IAF

IAF Flying Boeing’s F-15 in Japan

It has been reported earlier that the US based Boeing has formally been given a green signal to offer its F-15EX fighter jet to India. There have been talks between the IAF and Boeing Company regarding the F-15EX fighter jets, however there has been no forward movement on the same.

The IAF crew got a chance to fly the F-15 (probably F-15J) and they would have got a chance to understand for themselves if it meets its requirements.

Exercise ahead of the QUAD

In May the QUAD Leaders summit is scheduled to take place in Australia and the drill which has concluded was also focused on interoperability between the air force assets of India and Japan.