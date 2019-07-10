Madhya Pradesh: Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in Balaghat district

An exchange of fire then broke out between the two sides in which two rebels were killed. (IE)

Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, police said Wednesday. The skirmish took place around Tuesday midnight at a village in Dewarwalley area, located 80 km from the district headquarters, Inspector General of Police, Balaghat range, K P Venkateshwar Rao told PTI.

On spotting the police personnel, the ultras started firing at them. An exchange of fire then broke out between the two sides in which two rebels were killed, he said.

The slain ultras were identified as Manjesh (30) and Nanda (22), both hailing from neighbouring Chhattisgarh. They were wanted by both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh police, the official said.