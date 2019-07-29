Made in India: Indian Navy gets its sixth LCU ship built at GRSE

Designed to hold around 216 personnel, it is equipped with two Indigenous CRN 91 Guns to provide artillery fire support during landing operations. (Photo: grse.in)

The sixth ship of Class of Eight Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mark-IV vessels– IN LCU L-56 was commissioned today at Visakhapatnam by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

Also present were Rear Admiral VK Saxena, (Retd), Chairman & Managing Director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) and other senior officials of the Indian Navy and the yard. This is the 100th warship built by GRSE, a Mini Ratna Category 1. The contract for building eight LCUs was signed in 2017.

The LCU Mark IV ship fitted with almost 90% indigenous content in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, has been designed completely in-house by GRSE, based on the requirements specified by the Indian Navy. To be based at the Andaman and Nicobar Command and can be deployed for multirole activities including beaching operations, search and rescue disaster relief operations, supply, and replenishment and evacuation from distant islands.

Fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and advanced systems like the Integrated Bridge System (IBS) and the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), the LCU Mk-IV is an amphibious ship and its primary role is transportation and deployment of Main Battle Tanks, Armoured Vehicles, troops and equipment from ship to shore.

Designed to hold around 216 personnel, it is equipped with two Indigenous CRN 91 Guns to provide artillery fire support during landing operations. The ships are also fitted with Bow Ramps which will help in loading/unloading of heavy combat equipment and vehicles upon beaching. These ships are also designed with ballasting and de-ballasting arrangements which will help in achieving the desired trim for smooth beaching operations. The LCU is 63 m in length and 11 m wide, with a displacement of 830 T with a low draught of 1.7 m. It has the capability of achieving a speed of 15 knots.

While the construction of the balance two ships is progressing as per the schedule, major modifications in an effort to improve the ergonomics, habitability, and layout of critical compartments have been implemented on this ship. These Mark IV LCU ships are a further improved version of the Mark III LCU vessels which are presently in service.

The yard over the last six decades has been building warships and other vessels for both the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard. It has built around 780 platforms which include 100 warships to Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard & Government of Mauritius which is the highest number of warships built & delivered by any shipyard in the country.

It has a strong order book of over Rs 27500 Crore of revenue-generating projects 22 ships, which include: 8 ASWSWC, 3 P17A, one ASWC, 04 Survey Vessels (Large), 02 LCUs, 04 FPVs. These are in various stages of construction and are expected to be delivered to both the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard soon.

Also, three ships of Project P17A Advanced Stealth Frigates are being constructed using Modular Construction Technology, 3D Modelling concepts and latest software like Aveva Marine and NAPA. The first ship is progressing at a rapid pace with production being ahead of schedule while production of the second frigate is slated to commence shortly.