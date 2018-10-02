Lt Gen Navrane takes over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Indian Army’s Eastern Command

Lieutenant General Naravane, a highly decorated professional, was commissioned into the seventh battalion of Sikh Light Infantry in June 1980. (Representational image: PTI)

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command of the Army on Monday, a Defence press release said. Lieutenant General Naravane, a highly decorated professional, was commissioned into the seventh battalion of Sikh Light Infantry in June 1980, it said.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, the general has in his 37 years of illustrious service held positions in peace, field and highly active counter insurgency environments in the North East, Jammu and Kashmir and as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka, the release said.

He was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army Training Command before taking up his current assignment, it added.