Loitering Munition developed by Solar Industries tested successfully in Ladakh

Battlefield is changing very rapidly with more technologically advanced and innovative systems being inducted by armed forces worldwide. And soon the Indian Army will get to use India made Loitering Munitions. In a first by a private industry ‘Loitering Munitions’ has been successfully tested at high altitude in Ladakh.

Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL), a 100 percent subsidiary of Solar Industries India Ltd., has developed ‘Loitering Munitions’ and tested it in association with Bengaluru based Z Motion Autonomous Pvt. Ltd.

More about Loitering Munitions

According to the company all the three newly developed Loitering Munitions including Hexacopter, LM1 and LM0, were tested successfully last month in the Nubra Valley area of Ladakh.

The LM1 and LM0, during tests, achieved full endurance of 60 minutes.

The Hexacopter in its 30 minutes flight, created history as for the first in the world Man Portable Loiter Munitions with 4 Kg warhead was successfully tested at a flight ceiling of 4500m. This was facilitated by the Army Design Bureau.

There are more than 80 percent indigenous contents and they meet global quality and safety standards. The company claims these products made indigenously will be economical by almost 40 percent compared to imports.

Solar has been working closely with Z Motion Autonomous System Pvt. Ltd, which has expertise in the design and development of drones, UAVs, control, and communication systems etc., for the development of these high technology end systems.

In a strategic decision Solar recently announced an acquisition of 45 percent equity stake for an undisclosed consideration in the Bengaluru based company. In an official statement, this investment is expected to further strengthen Solar’s initiative of developing weaponized Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) for offensive and Counter Drone systems for defensive roles.

The company says it has diversified into the design and development of weaponised drones and UAVs as the strategic ammunition delivery systems.

What is under development?

According the company several systems which are under development includes Loiter Munitions, Missiles on Drones, Drone based Gravity Drop Bombs, and more which can carry a variety of explosive warheads which can be used to neutralize tank and combat vehicles, civil fortifications, soft skinned targets in open, etc.

Also under development is Counter Drone Systems which can be used for engaging swarms of hostile drones.