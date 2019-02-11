Lohia Group enters Defence and Aerospace Sector under Make in India initiative, acquires Israel-based company

The Group has positioned itself as a key participant in the sector as it leverages Light & Strong’s existing client base, which includes the Israeli Ministry of Defence among others, to build its own presence.

Buoyed by the success of the private sector companies in the defence and aerospace sector under Make in India initiative, Kanpur based Lohia Group has entered the defence sector and has announced its acquisition of Israel-based Light & Strong Limited Company.

The Israel based company is specializing in aerospace and military carbon fibre and glass fibre composite components production, and this fits in with Lohia Group’s decades-long expertise in large scale manufacturing across sectors.

Commenting on its acquisition of the company in Israel, Anurag Lohia, Director – Lohia Group, said “With our belief in Make in India, we are committed to supporting our indigenous Aerospace and Defence sector for its requirements of all things composite.”

“Light & Strong will allow us to integrate our manufacturing expertise with cutting edge technology to help make India the exporter of choice for global OEMs,” Lohia added.

The Group has positioned itself as a key participant in the sector as it leverages Light & Strong’s existing client base, which includes the Israeli Ministry of Defence among others, to build its own presence.

The customers of the Israeli company will be supported by Lohia Group with its facilities in Israel and at Kanpur based facility. The Israeli facility is a well-established aero-structures manufacturer for platforms such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and passenger and cargo aircraft.

Based in Kanpur, Lohia Group’s India facilities will be part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s new defence corridor, bringing in high-end key technologies into Aerospace and Defence composites domain.

The Group aims to become a successful vehicle for executing offset obligations of global companies through this endeavour and to also explore other opportunities in the sector which align with its experience and expertise.

The Group is headquartered in Kanpur, and is a diversified conglomerate and the flagship company is one of the world’s largest manufacturer of machinery and equipment for the plastic woven sack industry and provides end-to end solutions to our customers in 85 countries, employing more than 5,000 people.