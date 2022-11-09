Lockheed Martin offers partnership opportunities to Indian companies

In an effort to help boost India’s indigenous defence capabilities and enhance `Made in India’ defence exports, US-based Lockheed Martin reiterated its commitment at its 9th annual Suppliers Conference.

At the end of the two-day Suppliers Conference, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and SASMOS HET Technologies were recognised for their dedication, commitment and support to the success of Lockheed Martin’s programmes.

More than 60 companies of different sizes including start-ups, MSMEs, participated in the two day meet and showcased their capabilities in four business areas of the US based companies and its international partners including: L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, GE Aviation, Honeywell, THALES and Elbit Systems among others.

According to an official statement from the company there were more than 250 delegates who attended the meet and to explore business partnership opportunities over 100 business to business meetings were organized.

The event reiterated the US based company’s resolve to develop the capabilities of suppliers and also, to give them access to the global supply chain — to manufacture in India, from India, for India and for the world, added Lockheed Martin’s statement.

At the conclusion of the two day Lockheed Martin Supply chain meets visited more than 25 suppliers located across India to assess their capabilities and to also set up alliances.

Recognition of HAL & SASMOS

HAL received recognition as an Outstanding Supplier by the Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) Global Supply Chain Organisation and India Multi-Role Helicopter (MRH) team. It was for its commitment, support and dedication to the success of the MRH Programme of India.

The state-owned HAL became the first Indian supplier to provide Buyer Nominated Equipment which was to be integrated in the MRH Platform which is being used in India. The company delivered the first two indigenous Identify Friend or Foe — Transponder units for the MRH programme.

Lockheed Martin representatives felicitate SASMOS HET Technologies as an Outstanding Supplier for their commitment to the success of the Aegis Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) and HELLFIRE programs. (Photo: Annual Suppliers Conference)

SASMOS HET Technologies was recognized for their commitment to the success of the Aegis Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) and HELLFIRE programmes. Over a period of two years, through the Covid-19 pandemic, the company delivered more than 18,000 assemblies.

In his address as a chief guest for the inaugural ceremony Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka focused on the talent and incentives his state offered to fulfill India’s mission of Atmanirbhar in defence.

William L Blair, chief executive, Lockheed Martin India, in his remarks talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving $ 5 billion worth of defence exports by 2025 and how Lockheed Martin along with its Indian partners continues to promote indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country.