Lockheed Martin & Garuda Aerospace collaborate on UAS Solutions

On the eve of the DefExpo 2022, Garuda Aerospace and Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems both inked a MOU to integrate the Indian company’s indigenous drones with advanced Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) software solutions. This software solution is meant to be used for commercial and defence purposes.

Both companies have committed to explore expanding partnership opportunities and to also work closely to build a strong data processing capability. According to an official statement the two will also jointly develop algorithms which are expected to cater to a wide range of drones. And, also, other drone-based service applications in various sectors like agriculture, defence, large scale mapping and industrial inspection and mining.

According to Michael Baker, General Manager of Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems, “The team of the company has worked for over 30 years to develop advanced software solutions.”

He stated that the company is looking forward to working with Garuda Aerospace to bring that experience and technology to be incorporated in the Made in Indian drones. And it is a step towards the growth of an indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in India. And, will help in bringing world class drone software solutions to different segments in India and will help in creating high tech job opportunities.

Said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said that the partnership will give his company a competitive edge to strengthen market dominance in several other sectors.

Even as the company has built a big order book with immense credibility to deliver drones to various sectors, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in the Garuda Aerospace and is also their brand ambassador.

The company claims it has a drone fleet of 400 drones and also a well-trained team of over 500 pilots which are in 26 locations in different cities. The company has also been termed as the most valuable start-up and is expected to be the country’s first drone Unicorn start-up.