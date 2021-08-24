Lockheed Martin and IAF renew their support contract for C-130J Super Hercules

For extended range operations, these aircraft are equipped with air-to-air receiver refueling capability.

For dedicated and comprehensive support for its fleet of 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules Aircraft, the US aerospace company Lockheed Martin has been awarded a five year contract from the Indian Air Force (IAF). Valued at USD 328.8 million, it is a Follow on Support II (FOS) contract under which the Lockheed Martin teams are going to manage the programme, engineering support elements, and the logistics which are important for sustaining the fleet.

Lockheed Martin is the OEM of the C-130Js, which is the tactical airlifter and is being operated in 22 countries across the globe.

More about the contract

It is a contract for another five years and is a Direct Commercial Sale.

The company will be providing similar support for the fleet as it did under the FOS I.

The FOS II contract now also includes the American company’s extended options like support for the engines, propellers, software, C-130J airframe, Contractor Furnished Equipment (CFE), publication services, ground handling equipment (GHE), peculiar and common separable items, ground support equipment (GSE) and test equipment.

For the on-site technical support for the contract duration there are representatives of GE (propeller manufacturer), Rolls-Royce (engine manufacturer) as well as Lockheed Martin. In total there are eight who are present all the time to give the support in real time.

According to an official statement issued by the American company, through the FOS II contract starting 2022 five C-130J Hercules aircraft will undergo 12-year servicing (depot maintenance) at a company approved Heavy Maintenance Center (HMC).

About the C-130J Super Hercules

In 2008, through Foreign Military Sales route (FMS) the Indian government announced the purchase of six airlifters. All the six were delivered between 2010-11. Later India got C-130Js in 2017 and in 2019.

The airlifters in the IAF’s fleet have a highly integrated and sophisticated configuration which has been designed as per India’s requirements for special operations.

For extended range operations, these aircraft are equipped with air-to-air receiver refueling capability.

In India these airlifters have been deployed for critical missions including search and rescue missions, natural disaster aid as well as humanitarian aid and airlift.

These have been deployed extensively for transporting relief materials, equipment as well as personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic and also during cyclone affected areas.

Joint Venture with Tata

There is a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Tata — Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL). This is the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies which is included in all the new Super Hercules aircraft.

This venture is based in Hyderabad and exemplifies the government’s Make in India initiative. Over 10 years of its operations the joint venture company has delivered 120 empennages.

A word on the extension of the FOS

According to vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions Rod McLean, “Through an integrated team and dedicated support, Lockheed Martin ensures the IAF’s C-130J fleet is available and ready for every mission.”

“The company brings an outstanding team of experts who bring unmatched insights and knowledge of the C-130 to our operators,” he adds.