LIVE: Maoists trigger landmine blast in Dantewada, 6 Jawans martyred

Six security forces jawans have been martyred in a bomb blast in Chattisgarh’s Naxal-infested Dantewara district, PTI reportsed today. The bomb was reportedly planted by Maoists active in the area. Two Jawans were critically injured in the attack. As per officials, the Jawans were traveling in a police vehicle when the attack took place.

Speaking on the attack, Sunder Raj P, DIG Anti-Naxal Operation on Dantewada attack, told ANI, “6 jawans dead, 1 injured according to preliminary investigation. Search operation is being held by security forces. Blast could be of high intensity, but the exact details will come after the investigation

