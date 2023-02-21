Light Tank Tender: Russians ready to respond to Indian Army tender

Russia’s Rosoboronexport is planning to take part in the Indian Army tender for the supply of light tanks and is ready to transfer the technology.

A company executive told Financial Express Online on the sidelines of the recently concluded Aero-India 2023, “Rosboronexport is ready to provide assistance in setting up the production of the tank in India, in full compliance with the Make in India policy.”

The Sprut-SDM1 tank has already aroused great interest of the countries with complicated terrains interspersed with water barriers, swamps, mountains and deserts. The project can be implemented in India within the framework of a large-scale program of Russian-Indian technological cooperation.

More about Sprut-SDM1

The Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank is the only existing light amphibious fighting vehicle in its class that has the firepower of the main battle tank and is equipped with a 125 mm gun. All ammunition produced in India for the use in the T-72M1 and T-90S tanks, as well as new types of 125 mm ammunition manufactured in Russia, can be used in the Sprut-SDM1. The tank is capable of overcoming water barriers, firing its gun at the same time; it can be landed from a ship or aircraft, can work day and night in a terrain impassable for or inaccessible by other vehicles of this kind, e.g. high in the mountains, in rarefied air conditions, at very high or very low temperatures.

The Sprut-SDM1 tank uses the Mango anti-tank ammunition, with increased penetrating power. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with a guided missile system capable of using Invar missiles. Both types of the munitions are designed to destroy armored targets, including those equipped with reactive armor. “Both the Mango and Invar munitions are manufactured in India,” explained the company executive.

Image Courtesy: Rosoboronexport

More about Russian Tanks

The Russian tank school has extensive experience in developing light amphibious tanks. First mass production types had been built before World War II, and took an active part in it. “One of the unique vehicles was the PT-76, a Soviet light amphibious tank, which was accepted for service in many countries across the world, including India. Its popularity can be attributed to its high combat effectiveness proven in numerous conflicts,” explained the executive.

The PT-76 was one of the first Russian tanks introduced to Indian tank operators. This tank had some unique features for its time — first of all, buoyancy, — and it remained in service for a very long time, taking part in combat operations.

The Sprut-SDM1 is a modern product of the Russian tank school, created on the basis of decades of experience and embodying the latest technologies and technical solutions.

Technical data

This tank has state-of-the-art armour protection, robust engine and transmission, an efficient chassis, modern automated fire control system, and powerful weapon systems. And it is intended for destruction of enemy fortifications and strongholds, combat security and battle reconnaissance; fire support of units fighting against heavily armoured materiel.

Indian Army gets approval for Light Tanks which are Force Multipliers last December

The need for Light Tank has been projected by the Indian Army several times since 1982 as these tanks were earlier employed as Force Multipliers in different battles – Battle of Kohima in World War II. In this battle Stuart Tanks of 254 Indian Tank Brigade were deployed.

Image Courtesy: Rosoboronexport

During the Indo-Pak war 1947-48 – these were deployed in Rajauri, Naushera, Jhangar and most successfully at Zojila. Then in 1962 AMX-13 tanks were deployed at Chushul & Bomdila; in 1965 AMX-13 tanks at Chammb. And in 1971 the amphibious PT-76 light tanks led the race to Dacca.