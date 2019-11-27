Lethal Israeli anti-tank guided missile ‘Spike’ inducted by Indian Army along LoC

The Indian Army needs almost 70,000 different types of ATGM and 850 different launchers.

In an effort to further strengthen India’s border with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Northern Command, the Indian Army has decided to induct anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) `Spike’. The `fire and forget’ ATGMs `Spike’ manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems of Israel, The “fire and forget” come with a range of up to 4 Kms and are used to not only destroy bunkers and shelters but also training camps that have come close to the LoC.

The Indian Army needs almost 70,000 different types of ATGM and 850 different launchers. The Israel Company has delivered 210 missiles with 12 launchers in an “emergency purchase’’ mechanism in a deal worth Rs 280 crore deal for the Indian Army. This step was initiated after the Pulwama attack by Pakistan earlier this year followed by an attack by the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) on terror camps in Balakot, inside Pakistan.

According to sources, the Indian Army had placed the order for these ATGMs with the Israeli company to meet `operational preparedness.’ These missiles have the capability to be deployed in different terrains including the mountains and plains and also are capable of being fired from different platforms including helicopters, ships, and from the ground.

Earlier this year, as has been reported earlier, Kalyani group and Rafael Advanced Defence Systems commissioned had commissioned a Rs 70 crore anti-tank guided missile production facility in India.

In the joint venture Kalyani -Rafael Advanced Systems, 51 per cent of its ownership with the Indian company Kalyani group which has become the first company from the private sector to set a manufacturing base for such a weapon system in India.

Earlier this year, the Defence Acquisition Council had approved Rs 12,000 crore Milan-2T anti-tank missiles for the Indian Army, 5,000 Milan 2T anti-tank guided missiles from France.

Though the Defence Research and Development Organisation is already working on `Nag’ which is still in the development stage, for its urgent requirements Indian Army will be importing ATGMs which will help in pushing back the enemy’s armoured divisions.

What is DRDO is working on?

Some of the ATGM projects which DRDO is working on include NAG, HELINA, SANT (Stand-off Anti Tank) Missile, Cannon-launched Laser Guided Missile (CLGM), SAMHO, AMOGHA-1, AMOGHA-2, and AMOGHA-3.