LCA  heading for its maiden multilateral exercise to UAE

For the first time India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) `Tejas’ set to make its debut outside in an international multi-nation exercise `Desert Flag VIII’ in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The aim of the exercise is to learn best practices from different Air Forces, to participate in varied fighter engagements and interoperability.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent which has around 110 Air warriors has landed at Al Dhafra air base of UAE. And besides the indigenous LCA, the IAF has also deployed two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

The exercise which is from Feb 27 to March 17 2023 will have other nations participating including: Morocco, Spain, France, Kuwait, Australia, UK, Bahrain, Republic of Korea, and the US.

More about Exercise Desert Flag

Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise which takes place in the Gulf nation in which some GCC member nations like Bahrain, Kuwait are deploying their Air Forces and fighter jets from other countries like France, UK, Morocco, Spain, Republic of Korea, and USA are coming too.

When was the first time IAF participated in the Exercise Desert Flag?

In March 2021, IAF participated in Exercise Desert Flag-VI which was conducted at Air Force Base Al Dhafra, UAE. And for the first time IAF had deployed Su-30MKI fighter aircraft for the drill, and six countries including the host country UAE, France, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the US participated with their aerial assets. Also other countries including Egypt, South Korea, Jordan, and Greece were present as observers.

The focus of desert Flag VI was on sharpening tactical capabilities, enhancing interoperability, large force employment, and deepening of defence relations with the participating countries.

According to the IAF, the aim behind participating in such drills is to give the personnel and crew an exposure to an operational environment which involves the participation of multinational forces. And from time to time there has been participation by IAF in operational international exercises as it also helps in enhancing collaborative engagements.