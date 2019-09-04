Lashkar terrorists captured while attempting to infiltrate; MHA proscribes chiefs of Pak-based terror groups

From the time Masood Azhar’s blacklisting was raised in the UNSC, the government had doubled its efforts to proscribe individuals as terrorists under domestic law.

Two Pakistani nationals and residents of Rawalpindi, Punjab (Pakistan) have been apprehended along the Line of Control by Indian troops. Named Khalil Ahmad Kayan, aged 35 years and Mohammad Nazeem, age 22 years, and belonging to Pakistan-based proscribed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toibba (LeT) during field-level questioning has revealed their plans for sensational attacks in India to disrupt peace and harmony. According to sources, these two terrorists have also given an account of full complicity of Pakistan Army in helping and guiding terrorists in infiltration from launch pads. “These terrorists will now be sent for detailed questioning, interrogation, and investigation to the concerned agency,” sources added.

Earlier in the day, through a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued on Wednesday Maulana Masood Azhar chief of LeT and chief of JeM Hafiz Saeed of Pakistan, followed by 26/11 attack accused Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi and 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim as individual terrorists Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim, and Naik are the first individuals to be designated as terrorists under the amended UAPA. The UAPA earlier only proscribed organizations and has been around for a decade. From the time Masood Azhar’s blacklisting was raised in the UNSC, the government had doubled its efforts to proscribe individuals as terrorists under domestic law.

The UAPA Amendment Bill, 2019, was recently approved by both houses of Parliament under which it is provided for the seizure of properties of the individuals and there is a travel ban once they are declared as terrorists. Now, the Centre can now designate an organisation or an individual as a terrorist if “it/he commits or participates in acts of terrorism, prepares for terrorism, promotes terrorism, or is otherwise involved in terrorism”.

Over 15 years, around 42 organizations have been banned under the UAPA.