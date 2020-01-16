Lashkar-e-Toiba associate arrested from Pulwama in J&K

Srinagar | Published: January 16, 2020

He has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Maheed resident of Dangerpora-Padgampora in Pulwama district, the spokesman said.

An associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists was arrested from Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. “Police arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit LeT in Awantipora,” a police spokesman said. 

He has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Maheed resident of Dangerpora-Padgampora in Pulwama district, the spokesman said. “As per police records he has been assisting the active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT operating in the areas of Padgampora, Sonrigund, Gulzarpora, Beighpora, Reshipora and Dangerpora areas of Awantipora,” the spokesman said.

As per the investigation, Dar was involved in threatening and intimidating civilians residing in the area, the spokesman said adding he was also involved in providing logistic support to LeT cadres operating in Awantipora. Case under relevant section of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation in the matter is in progress.

