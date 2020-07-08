Ladakh Standoff: Indian, Chinese troops start pulling back from Hot Springs sector after Galwan disengagement

Both the sides are being cautious due to the lack of trust. (Image: Maxar Technologies via AP)

Galwan Valley: Indian and Chinese troops have started to back up from Patrolling Point 15 (PP15) and PP17A (Gogra) in Ladakh’s Hot Springs sector, according to a report in IE. The development, which came a day after the troops moved back from PP14 in Galwan Valley, is a part of the efforts to reduce the tensions between the two sides along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the report added. It further quoted Army sources as saying that at these two locations, China is also dismantling its structures.

Moreover, the Indian troops are also receding in order to create more space, the IE sources added, as this would reduce the chances of clash during the disengagement process, like the one that had taken place between the two sides in Galwan Valley on June 15.

The report further added that troops of both the sides have stepped back over 1 km at all of these locations, further stating that neither side would carry out patrolling at the de facto buffer zones till the current tensions last. However, these patrolling limits are not permanent, the sources added.

The stepping back of the troops is a part of the understanding that the Corps Commanders reached when they held talks on June 30 at the Chushul border point, as per the report.

According to a top Army source quoted by the report, the restrictions currently put in place have been agreed upon by both the sides, with the aim to avoid violent incidents and friction, considering that the tempers on both the sides are high. It added that joint verification of the re-location of camps is underway. The patrolling will start once the entire process of disengagement and de-escalation is completed.

The report also quoted another senior Army officer as saying that this arrangement would not be permanent and India has not foregone its rights to conduct patrolling at the LAC.

Sources added that troops from the Chinese side are expected to completely recede from PP15 by Wednesday, along with their tents and structures, while they may take another two to three days to step back from PP17A.

The report further stated that all of the Patrolling Points of India are located just before the LAC, and while Indian troops have also stepped back, the Chinese side would have moved behind the Indian claim of the LAC from these points of friction.

The report, talking about Pangong Tso, said that on the north bank of the lake, the Chinese troops have thinned marginally, and the situation has remained tense as China has still occupied the territory up to Finger 4.

According to the sources quoted by the report, the next steps would be decided upon once the Corps Commanders meet again. First, the steps decided upon in the previous meeting must be implemented on the ground, sources were quoted as saying. The sources added that not all steps regarding the de-escalation from the depth areas as well as the presence of Chinese troops in the Depsang Plains have been decided upon. The Depsang Plains are not far from Daulat Beg Oldie, which is the strategic outpost of the Indian side near the Karakoram Pass.

The IE had on Tuesday reported that the removal of all the structures of both the sides from PP14 at the Galwan Valley had been confirmed by the verification teams, while at PP17A, about 1,500 soldiers on each side were present.

The pullback of troops from Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Gogra Post marks the first steps in the disengagement, the report added. During the process, both the sides are being cautious due to the lack of trust, after the clashes at PP14 on June 15. The clash had resulted in both sides suffering casualties, with India losing 20 troops.