Ladakh standoff: BSF strengthens anti-infiltration grid along International Border with Pakistan

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district June 17, 2020. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

In light of the stand-off with China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, the Border Security Force (BSF) has fortified its anti-infiltration grid along the 200-km-long International Border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

The BSF has deployed additional personnel, added enhanced surveillance tools, and brought in other measures, PTI quoted BSF officials as saying.

At a time when there is a standoff between China and India in Ladakh, the report stated that the Force had strengthened its deployments on Jammu and Kashmir’s western border keeping in view the constant threat of infiltration of terrorists from the Pakistani side.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh had warned that in order to reignite violence in the Kashmir Valley, more terrorists may try to infiltrate from the Pakistan side.

The Border Security Force has strengthened its anti-infiltration grid along the International Border (IB) and deployed an ‘obstacle system’ in the hinterlands along the borderline, PTI quoted sources as saying.

In view of the sensitivity of the International Border and inputs that an increasing number of terrorists are ready to infiltrate from the Pakistan side, BSF has intensified patrolling in the border areas, the report said. This is in addition to the deployment of additional troops and enhancement of technological surveillance along the borderline, the report added.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh headed a high-level meeting of officers to review the security scenario along the borders and within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesman was quoted by PTI as saying that ceasefire violations and infiltration dynamics were also discussed in the meeting.

Last month, the DGP had said that more than 300 terrorists — who were waiting to infiltrate into India — were present in launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).