  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ladakh LAC: Army Chief visits forward areas, motivates soldiers deployed in areas with sub-zero temperature

By: |
December 23, 2020 5:55 PM

The commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, Lt Gen PGK Menon, briefed Gen Naravane on different aspects of the situation in eastern Ladakh.

During his visit he interacted with the troops deployed in forward areas and distributed cakes and sweets ahead of Christmas.During his visit he interacted with the troops deployed in forward areas and distributed cakes and sweets ahead of Christmas. (Image: Indian Army)

Amidst the continued standoff between India and China, on Wednesday, Army chief Gen MM Naravane visited various high-altitude forward areas in eastern Ladakh and reviewed India’s overall military preparedness. According to the Indian Army, “Gen Naravane visited the forward areas of Fire and Fury Corps and also Rechin La. The visit was to undertake a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.”

The commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, Lt Gen PGK Menon, briefed Gen Naravane on different aspects of the situation in eastern Ladakh. Then the chief went to the forward base Tara and interacted with the troops and the local commanders.

Related News

Importance of the visit

“The visit give’s the Chief an understanding of the current situation on ground without any opinions being interjected. While the Formation Commander’s in the chain of command must be interacting with the troops as is the norm, this also conveys a message to the PLA and the Chinese Government that the deployment is to continue till such time the status quo ante is restored in all the intrusions by the Chinese in the Ladakh Sector,” Indian Army Veteran Lt Col Manoj K Channan, explains to Financial Express.

As has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online, almost 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in several mountainous locations in the region and are in high state of combat readiness in eastern Ladakh. And an equal number has been deployed by the Chinese.

During his visit he interacted with the troops deployed in forward areas and distributed cakes and sweets ahead of Christmas.

Expert View on the Chief’s visit

Lt Col Manoj K Channan, says, “The visit of the Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, to the forward areas on the Line of Actual Control is to show solidarity with the troops deployed. This is also to check on their operational and administrative requirements and see that the habitats created are comfortable in the harsh Ladakhi winter. It is also to assess the equipment status and the challenges being faced with the platforms deployed in harsh desert conditions of extremities of temperature as well as dusty conditions.”

“In the cities in hinterland the citizens are in a holiday mood to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s, the Chief’s visit and interaction with the troops is a motivation factor.”

“It may be recalled that during Op VIJAY Gen VP Malik was visiting the front line troops even as battle to evict the intruders was being fought on the icy heights, to stake a stock of the situation on ground. It’s a traditional thing and it’s good it’s happened,” he adds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Ladakh LAC Army Chief visits forward areas motivates soldiers deployed in areas with sub-zero temperature
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India successfully test-fires medium range surface-to air missile off Odisha coast
2Aero-India 2021: Get ready! Big flying machines from Russia are coming
3Pakistan-India relations plumb new depths in 2020