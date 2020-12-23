Ladakh LAC: Army Chief visits forward areas, motivates soldiers deployed in areas with sub-zero temperature

During his visit he interacted with the troops deployed in forward areas and distributed cakes and sweets ahead of Christmas. (Image: Indian Army)

Amidst the continued standoff between India and China, on Wednesday, Army chief Gen MM Naravane visited various high-altitude forward areas in eastern Ladakh and reviewed India’s overall military preparedness. According to the Indian Army, “Gen Naravane visited the forward areas of Fire and Fury Corps and also Rechin La. The visit was to undertake a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.”

The commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, Lt Gen PGK Menon, briefed Gen Naravane on different aspects of the situation in eastern Ladakh. Then the chief went to the forward base Tara and interacted with the troops and the local commanders.

Importance of the visit

“The visit give’s the Chief an understanding of the current situation on ground without any opinions being interjected. While the Formation Commander’s in the chain of command must be interacting with the troops as is the norm, this also conveys a message to the PLA and the Chinese Government that the deployment is to continue till such time the status quo ante is restored in all the intrusions by the Chinese in the Ladakh Sector,” Indian Army Veteran Lt Col Manoj K Channan, explains to Financial Express.

As has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online, almost 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in several mountainous locations in the region and are in high state of combat readiness in eastern Ladakh. And an equal number has been deployed by the Chinese.

During his visit he interacted with the troops deployed in forward areas and distributed cakes and sweets ahead of Christmas.

Expert View on the Chief’s visit

Lt Col Manoj K Channan, says, “The visit of the Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, to the forward areas on the Line of Actual Control is to show solidarity with the troops deployed. This is also to check on their operational and administrative requirements and see that the habitats created are comfortable in the harsh Ladakhi winter. It is also to assess the equipment status and the challenges being faced with the platforms deployed in harsh desert conditions of extremities of temperature as well as dusty conditions.”

“In the cities in hinterland the citizens are in a holiday mood to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s, the Chief’s visit and interaction with the troops is a motivation factor.”

“It may be recalled that during Op VIJAY Gen VP Malik was visiting the front line troops even as battle to evict the intruders was being fought on the icy heights, to stake a stock of the situation on ground. It’s a traditional thing and it’s good it’s happened,” he adds.