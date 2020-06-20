“Unacceptable”: India rejects China’s claims on Galwan Valley (Full text)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that China’s claim on Galwan Valley was unacceptable to India. It said that the position with regard to the Galwan Valley area had been historically clear and attempts by the Chinese side to now advance exaggerated and untenable claims with regard to Line of Actual Control were not acceptable. “They are not in accordance with China’s own position in the past,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.