Ladakh face-off: India and China will resolve differences through peaceful means, says Nepal

Ladakh Face-Off: Amid border face-off between India and China, Nepal on Saturday said that disputes between its neighbouring countries should be resolved through peaceful means. Nepal further said that it had always stood for regional and world peace. Commenting on the recent developments in the Galwan Valley area between India and China, Nepal said that it was confident that “both the neighbouring countries will resolve, in the spirit of good neighbourliness, their mutual differences through peaceful means in favour of bilateral, regional and world peace and stability”.

Nepal’s reaction comes at a time when its relationship with India has also soured in the couple of weeks over boundary areas in Uttarakhand. It has laid claims over three areas, which were settled long back. Recently, it revised its map and included those three areas namely Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

India has, however, rejected its claim calling it ‘untenable’.

Today’s statement is the first official reaction from Nepal on India-China flare-ups in Galwan Valley, where soldiers from both the countries were locked in violent clashes earlier this week leaving casualties on both sides. The crisis between India and China started around a month back when Chinese troops moved ahead of their usual patrolling line. After multiple rounds of talks, it was agreed that the soldiers from both the countries would retreat to their mutually agreed side.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called an all-party meeting in which he informed that that the violence in Galwan Valley happened because Chinese were seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions. He said that Chinese forces had come in much larger strength and that the Indian response was commensurate.

The prime minister further said that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “I want to assure you, that our armed forces will leave no stone unturned to protect our borders,” he added.