Kuwait ships huge amount of Oxygen Cylinders and LMO to India: Envoy

By the weekend, Gulf nation Kuwait will become one of the first countries in the world to send the highest numbers of Oxygen Cylinders and Liquid Medical Oxygen to India.

In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online, the ambassador of Kuwait to India, Jasem Al Najem, said, “State of Kuwait is all set to meet the high demand of Oxygen (O2) in India as a part of collective efforts to fight the worldwide pandemic. So far, 215 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and 2600 Oxygen Cylinders have departed from the Kuwaiti port. These will help meet India’s urgent requirement of oxygen.”

When will this reach India?

According to the ambassador, “There is one commercial ship and two Indian Navy ships which will reach India next week — May 10-11, 2021.”

Sharing details, Ambassador Jasem Al Najem said, “There are two Indian Navy ships: INS Kochi and INS Tabar which have already departed from Shuwaikh port with a total of 100 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen and 1400 Oxygen cylinders. They will enter Mumbai on May 11, 2021.”

Under the urgent relief campaign launched by the State of Kuwait earlier this week (May 5, 2021), a commercial vessel, MV CAPT Kattelmann carried a total 75 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen and 1000 oxygen cylinders from Al-Shuaiba port . This commercial ship is expected to reach India by May 10, 2021.

INS Kolkota is already sailing towards India with a consignment of 40 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen in ISO cryogenic tanks, 200 oxygen cylinders, and O2 concentrators. On board the warship there are other essential relief materials that Kuwait is sending to India. The ship is expected to sail in on Sunday.

As has been reported earlier, a Kuwait Air Force flight has already airlifted around 40 tons of relief items from Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society to India. The relief material contained 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, there were ventilators, medicines and other critical medical equipment.

How much O2 Kuwait can give?

According to the ambassador, “If the Indian Navy can get the empty tanks back to Kuwait, we have the capacity to refill. We are committed to transport 1400 MT of LMO to India.”

The Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Kuwait, Dr Abdullah Issa Al-Salman, had earlier this week launched the urgent relief campaign at Al-Shuaiba port.