The operation was going on when reports last came in. (Representational Image: PTI)

Two soldiers were injured in an encounter with militants in forests of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir today, the Army said. The encounter broke out in the forests of Kupwara district last night.

Two soldiers were injured in the gunbattle and have been evacuated for medical attention, an Army official said. The operation was going on when reports last came in.