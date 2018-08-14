​​​
  3. Kupwara encounter: Two Pakistani soldiers killed in gunfight with Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir

Two Pakistani troopers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here today.

By: | Srinagar | Published: August 14, 2018 3:00 PM
Kupwara encounter, indian army, LOC, tangdhar sector, jammu and kashmir, paksitan army Indian troops carried out operations last night after the ceasefire violations. (Representative image: PTI)

Two Pakistani troopers were killed by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said here today. Indian troops carried out operations last night after the ceasefire violations.

“In retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector, own troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. P

