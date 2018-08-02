Kupwara encounter: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir, say police

Security forces had established a check-point this afternoon at Khumriyal in Lolab area, a police spokesman said. (Representational Image)

Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were killed in an encounter today after they fired upon security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. An INSAS rifle, snatched earlier this week from a policeman in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, was recovered from the terrorists, they said.

Security forces had established a check-point this afternoon at Khumriyal in Lolab area, a police spokesman said. The checking was going on when the terrorists fired upon the security personnel who immediately retaliated, he added. In the brief encounter, two militants were killed by the security forces, the spokesman said.

The slain militants were identified as Zahoor Ahmad and Bilal Ahmad Shah of Shatmuqam village, he added. “They were affiliated to the proscribed terror outfit HM. Both the terrorists were involved in several attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities in the area,” the spokesman said.

He said besides an AK-47, an INSAS rifle, which was snatched from a policeman in Kandhar area of Kupwara on Tuesday, was recovered from the slain terrorists. No collateral damage occurred during the encounter, the spokesman said, adding police have registered a case and an investigation into the matter had been initiated.