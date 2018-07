The jawan was evacuated to an army hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The operation was in progress when last reports came in, he added. (Representational Image: IE)

A soldier was killed today in an encounter with militants in a forest area in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces launched an operation in Kandi forest area of Kupwara after an Army patrol was fired upon by militants, an Army official said. He said a gunbattle broke out between the two sides in which one soldier was critically injured.

