KONKAN exercise concludes with navies from India and UK simulating attacks on ships

The aim of the exercise this year was Anti-Air warfare, Anti-Surface Warfare, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) and Seamanship Evolutions.

INS Kolkata and HMS Dragon of India and United Kingdom concluded the Sea Phase of Ex KONKAN off Goa Coast between Dec 2-5 as both ships sailed out during morning hours of Dec 2 and participated in a series of exercises and drills which included Assymetric Warfare with an *_IN_* FIC simulating an attack on the ships and Combined Anti-Submarine Exercise (CASEX).

Subsequently, Dec 3 saw both ships participating in night manoeuvres and Air Defence exercises. On Dec 4, the ships conducted firing exercise and boarding operations with one *_IN_* team boarding HMS Dragon and two *_RN_* teams inserting INS Kolkata by slithering and by boat. The boarding operations were conducted with an aim of smooth insertion and boarding drills whilst following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Firing exercises on surface targets were also conducted on Dec 5 with positive outcome.

The navies of the two countries navies of the two countries over the years have undertaken bilateral activities which is enhancing maritime cooperation between the two countries. Based on the long term strategic partnership, nine day long KONKAN-2018 (Nov 28-Dec 6) off Goa has took off with units participating from both navies.

The KONKAN series of exercises commenced in 2004, and since then has grown in scale. The harbour phase is scheduled from Nov 28-30, followed by the sea phase from Dec 2-6 in which the Royal Navy will be represented by HMS Dragon, a Type 45 Class Destroyer equipped with an integral Wildcat helicopter.

The Indian Navy had sent in INS Kolkata, the first ship of latest Kolkata class destroyers, equipped with integral Seaking Helicopter and an Indian Navy submarine. In addition, navy’s maritime patrol aircraft, Dornier also participated in the exercise.

The regular interaction between the Indian Navy and Royal Navy over the years has resulted in an increase in the professional content of the bilateral exercise. The KONKAN – 2018 is aimed at mutually benefiting from each others’ experiences and the continuing cooperation between the two countries.