Kochi naval base mishap: 2 Indian Navy sailors killed

Kochi naval base mishap: Injured sailors were rushed to the Navy hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Kochi naval base mishap: In an unfortunate incident, two sailors of Indian Navy were killed at the base of Southern Naval Command in Kochi today. The incident took place at around 9 am on Thursday when the door of helicopter hanger collapsed, according to reports. Injured sailors were rushed to the Navy hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the matter, reports say.

Further details awaited