Kochi naval base mishap: 2 Indian Navy sailors killed

Kochi naval base mishap: The incident took place at around 9 am on Thursday when the door of helicopter hanger collapsed
Kochi naval base mishap: In an unfortunate incident, two sailors of Indian Navy were killed at the base of Southern Naval Command in Kochi today. The incident took place at around 9 am on Thursday when the door of helicopter hanger collapsed, according to reports. Injured sailors were rushed to the Navy hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the matter, reports say.
Further details awaited
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.