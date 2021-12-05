Know more about the 21st Indo-Russia annual summit

The long awaited Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement is also on the list of agreements expected to be signed. (Representative image)

To give further boost to cooperation in various sectors including trade and investments, defence, space, energy security, agriculture, around 1o agreements are likely to be signed by Monday evening.

Monday will start with the first ever 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries where issues of mutual interests including the situation in Afghanistan, threat of terrorists attacks from that country and neighbouring Pakistan, and narco trafficking will be the agenda.

Summit Agenda

The Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India late in the evening and is expected to be in New Delhi for around six hours. There will be talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and inking of agreements, this will be followed by dinner where the two leaders will have more discussions and the visiting leader will leave for Moscow.

Strengthening the existing Strategic Partnership and how to further enhance the bilateral relations will be the focus of talks between the two leaders.

The visit by the Russian leader for the annual summit will also provide further impetus to the relations between the two countries.

In 2020, the annual summit could not take place due to the global pandemic of COVID-19. The 20th summit had taken place in Vladivostok city in Russia, when Prime Minister Modi was there for talks.

2+2 Agenda

For the maiden 2+2 ministerial dialogue Defence minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Both sides at the 2+2 talks will have in-depth discussions on very important regional and international issues. Situations in the Asia-Pacific Region, Indo-Pacific, situations in Iran, Syria and Afghanistan. Also they will talk about deeper relations and engagement with SCO member countries.

India-Russia Military Cooperation

The delivery of the S-400 Air Defence system has already started, as has already been reported. An official explained to Financial Express Online on condition of anonymity that the S-400 Air Defence Deal could attract the risk of US sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). However, “For India, these missiles are needed for its national security interests.”

At the ministerial level there are issues related to this deal which will be on the table for ironing out.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that the Russian export agency Rosoboronexport has offered a whole range of light and small weapons, assault rifles, snipers, submachine guns, pistols, grenade launchers and much more.

Kalashnikov AK-100 series, AK-200 series, AK-12, AK-15 and AK-19 assault rifles for the Indian Army and special gear for the Special Forces and security agencies like the Dominator, Sumrak (Twilight) sniper rifles, Lobaev Arms Volkodav (Wolfhound) are on offer.

The Russian side has offered to conduct training sessions, joint works for setting up a licensed manufacturing of arms for the Infantry of the Indian Army.

The talks could also result in more SU-30 (12) for the Indian Air Force and MiG-29 fighters (21) and their upgradation programme.

More than 400 T-90 tanks are expected, however the plan to build the Russian Ka-226T military helicopters under a USD one billion may not take off yet, as there are major issues related to the pricing and work share as well as indigenous components.

There are talks of announcing a deal for 5000 missiles and 250 single launchers of the Igla-S Very Short Range Air Defence system. This deal is expected to be for around USD 3 billion. India was in talks with Russia in 2020 when the militaries of India and China were locked in a standoff.

Russia Day — Relationship at its best

One of the most important and significant outcomes of the will be the convening of the inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation.

Why 2+2 with Russia now?

One country with which this format of talks is needed is Russia, as the two sides are deeply engaged in a wide range of issues and have deep cooperation in various sectors.

Civil Nuclear deal & Reactors

According to the official quoted above the two sides on Monday will also talk about enhancing their partnership in the civil nuclear deal. And, construction of more reactors will be commissioned at the Kudankulam nuclear plant.