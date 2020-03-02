Kim Jong Un defies moratorium, North Korea fires two ‘unidentified projectiles’

Tensions around North Korea have eased since 2017 due to its nuclear diplomacy with the US and three meeting between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

In a move that could potentially mark a break in the moratorium on long-range missile tests declared by Kim Jong Un, North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles over the sea, South Korean military was quoted by AFP as saying. The report quoted South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying that the two unidentified projectiles were fired eastwards from the Wonsan area on the east coast of North Korea over the sea. The statement further said that South Korea was maintaining a state of readiness and monitoring the situation for more such launches.

The King Jong Un-ruled regime had until November last year carried out ballistic missile tests while calling them “launch rocket system trials”. And in December, North Korea carried out static engine tests. Later that month, at a party meeting, Kim Jong Un declared that North Korea would no longer pay heed to the moratoriums on the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and nuclear tests, whilst threatening a demonstration of a “new strategic weapon”.

The latest turn of events comes after the deadline put forward by North Korea to the United States of America (USA) to offer it fresh concessions expired and Pyongyang’s nuclear negotiations with the US came to a standstill.

In the past, North Korea has fired missiles capable of reaching the entire US mainland. And Kim Jong Un has in the past ordered his forces to carry out six nuclear tests — the last of them was 16 times more powerful than the Hiroshima nuclear blast, as per highest estimates, AFP reported.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), US, South Korea and several other bodies have imposed multiple sanctions over Kim Jong Un’s North Korea for its weapons programs.

Tensions around North Korea have eased since 2017 due to its nuclear diplomacy with the US and three meeting between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.