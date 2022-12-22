Kerala Police adopts digital solutions

Digital Policing Platform – a strategic solution designed by the Kerala police for is being hailed as a pioneering force in adopting digital tech solutions and Artificial Intelligence. The Kerala Police harnessed a new generation of networking, cloud, and containerization technologies to create microservices architecture for digital policing. By building on open-source technologies, Kerala Police could give its development team complete freedom to create the services that police, and citizens really need- at cost affecting pricing.

Kerala Police incorporated the open source system with the help of SUSE-software giant- at a time when technological transformation is not a process many firms in India are eager to go through and are always successful with. SUSE – based in Luxembourg, is a multinational open-source software company – has recently opened its first office in Bangalore, India, providing career opportunities and IT services in India.

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable, secure enterprise-grade open-source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. Located in Bengaluru’s EPIP Industrial Area near SAP Labs, the new office will serve a combination of sales, product, and development teams and reflects SUSE’s strategic investment into the Indian economy.

With a 30-year legacy in delivering enterprise infrastructure solutions combined with market-leading container management solutions, SUSEis one of the oldest open source enterprise solutions providers in the world. It is fast becoming the vendor of choice for helping organisations on their cloud-native transformation journeys. The three core solution areas of SUSE are Business-critical Linux (BCL), Enterprise Container Management (ECM) and Edge. SUSE collaborates with partners and communities to empower customers to innovate from the Data Centre to the Edge and beyond to enable the digital transformation of businesses.

What does the security platform encompass

Security takes centre stage in SUSE says Imran Khan- Chief Customer Officer at SUSE and the brain behind the India office, “We acquired a company called NeuVector, which is the only open source, Zero-Trust container security platform, providing end-to-end vulnerability management for the full container management space that works with all of our products from Linux to containers and Kubernetes and to Edge and so on” says Khan. He also said that the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru is their largest investment of the company and is looking to grow its presence massively in the coming months.

SUSE Edge supports every industry and streamlines operations for customers to be able to adapt and manage thousands of hospitals, restaurants, and retail stores as independent edge locations from one centralised location. In addition, SUSE, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) work together to develop and deploy open-source applications, SAP workloads, and containerised applications to the cloud.

Apart from Kerala Police, SUSE already has an impressive customer base in India, with big names like Malayala Manorama, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Indian Oil and Mankind Pharma, among others. India is a top choice for SUSE as it will allow them to track the right talent and help grow the business. Khan adds, “This is all about a growth engine for us. It’s not about actually cutting costs elsewhere to move some of the infrastructures out there. It’s far from it. It’s organic growth that we’re looking to plug in and part of our kind of demand kind of planning for workforce entitlement across the company.”

Best-in-class, SUSE has got the right ingredients to focus on the technology stack and now with the augmentation of some container management solutions, it helps them to be more compelling and be more of a vendor of choice as well. The IT industry in India saw massive layoffs even in large-cap technology companies. In addition, prominent tech giants like Amazon, Hewlett Packard, Meta, Twitter, and others also laid off employees citing prevailing market conditions as the reason. SUSE is a people business that values every interaction with customers, partners, and communities and is already in sync with India’s ever-booming IT sector.