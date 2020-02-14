Kem Cho Trump: Corporate honchos, Bollywood stars to be in attendance at Gujarat Trump event

Apart from the US president, first lady and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the inauguration of the world’s biggest cricket stadium will also be attended by more than 1.2 lakh other people.

The Narendra Modi government is pulling all stops to ensure its puts the country’s best on display during the forthcoming high-profile visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. In a star-spangled event at the newly-constructed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad on February 24, not only will the Trumps be serenaded by the stars of Bollywood but will also rub shoulders with the stars of India’s corporate world, who are expected to attend the high profile ‘Kem Chho Trump’ event at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

Apart from the US president, first lady and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the inauguration of the world’s biggest cricket stadium will also be attended by more than 1.2 lakh other people. Sources in the state government said that corporate honchos including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Pankaj Patel, Sudhir Mehta, AM Naik and others will be present for the event.

“We have roped in industry bodies including CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and regional chambers to invite industrialists and businessmen. They will send out invites to their members and also confirm their participation. Officials of Industries Commissionerate are constantly in contact of these associations,” said Gujarat’s industries commissioner Rahul Gupta.

GCCI president Durgesh Buch said that a group of nearly 1,000 industrialists and businessmen from GCCI would participate in the event including all office-bearers of the apex trade body in the state. FICCI Gujarat chairman Deepak Mehta said that 400 members have already confirmed participation and more are expected. Invitations were sent to the national leadership of FICCI also, said Mehta. CII Gujarat chairman Raju Shah said he would ensure maximum participation from CII.

Sources said that a separate identified block with a capacity of over 6,000 people is being planned at the Motera Stadium for the captains of trade and industries. As per the layout, the block is planned near to the stage from where PM Modi and the US president would address the mammoth gathering.