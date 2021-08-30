KAZIND-21: Wider scope in the 5th edition includes counter terrorism and insurgency ops

India and Central Asian country Kazakhstan are keen on further widening defence partnership which focuses on joint production as well as co-development of military platforms. (Representative image)

Starting today (August 30, 2021) the 5th edition of military exercise between India and Kazakhstan takes off at a Kazakh training node in Aisha Bibi. The focus of the 13 days (August 3—September 11) drill “KAZIND-21” is on counter-terror operations in mountainous terrain.

This exercise is part of the military diplomacy and efforts to further strengthen the growing strategic relations between the two countries.

The Indian Army will be represented by a battalion of The Bihar Regiment of 90 personnel led by a Contingent Commander and the Kazakhstan Army will be represented by a company group.

The bilateral drill between the armies of the two countries will focus on Counter Insurgency/ Counter-Terrorism operations in the mountainous terrains as well as rural and urban settings under the UN mandate.

According to a Ministry of Defence statement issued recently, the scope includes combat shooting and experiences in Counter Insurgency/ Counter-Terrorism operations; planning & execution of the operation in counterterrorism environment at sub-unit level; professional exchange; and much more.

And it will culminate after a 48-hour-long validation exercise. This will involve a scenario of neutralisation of terrorists in a semi-rural hideout and will help in strengthening interoperability, sharing of best practices and building mutual confidence.

India-Kazakhstan Military Cooperation

The two countries are keen on building their defence cooperation and besides the exercises are also focusing on the co-development and joint production of military platforms.

The two countries in 2009 signed a Strategic Partnership treaty and in 2015 Defence and Military Technical cooperation agreement.

Earlier this year, the Defence Minister of Republic of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev had visited India and in his meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh talked about the ways to deepen bilateral defence cooperation between the two sides.

India and Central Asian country Kazakhstan are keen on further widening defence partnership which focuses on joint production as well as co-development of military platforms.

As has been reported earlier in the Financial Express Online, the Kazakh troops are deployed as part of the Indian battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The Indian companies have been interacting with the Central Asian country’s defence companies for the development and production of military platforms and the focus has been on maintenance and up gradation of military equipment of the Soviet era. BEL has plans to open up its office in that country while others including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Zen Technologies, Ashok Leyland Limited and Alpha Technologies had made presentations last October during a webinar.