Kargil Vijay Diwas’s eve: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat visits areas along LoC in Dras sector of Kargil

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat visited Dras Sector along the Line of Control & reviewed prevailing security situation & operational preparedness. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ ANI)

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat visited the areas long the Line of Control in Dras sector of Kargil district on Sunday, a day before Kargil Vijay Diwas, to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness, an official statement said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Dras on Monday on 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat visited Dras Sector along the Line of Control & reviewed prevailing security situation & operational preparedness. CDS also interacted with troops & complimented them for their high morale & exhorted them to remain resolute & steadfast pic.twitter.com/1NaMTW0qO2 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

In 2019, bad weather had prevented the president from visiting Dras to participate in Kargil Vijay Diwas, and instead, he paid tributes by laying a wreath at a war memorial at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh in Srinagar.

The Indian Army said on Twitter on Sunday, “General Bipin Rawat, CDS visited Dras sector along Line of Control and reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.”

Ladakh: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with Army personnel light up lamps at Polo Ground, Dras to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil War.#KargilVijayDiwas2021 pic.twitter.com/aLt0D0mGyi — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021



“The CDS also interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale and exhorted them to remain resolute and steadfast,” it added.