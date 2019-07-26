Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Drass war memorial visit cancelled due to bad weather

Srinagar | Updated: July 26, 2019

Now, the President will lay a wreath at the war memorial at Badamibagh cantonment.

Due to bad weather, the President is not going to Drass for wreath-laying at the war memorial.
(Image: PTI)

Bad weather on Friday prevented President Ram Nath Kovind from visiting the Drass war memorial and he instead arrived here to pay tributes to war matryrs on the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, officials said here.

“Due to bad weather, the President is not going to Drass for wreath-laying at the war memorial. Now the President will lay a wreath at the war memorial at Badamibagh cantonment here,” an Army official said.

