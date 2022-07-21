Kargil Vijay Day: Fire & Fury Corps to honour brave hearts

It is that time of the year when preparations are going on for honouring the brave hearts of the Kargil War that took place in 1999. The Indian Army is in the midst of preparing for the 23rd KVD (Kargil Victory Day) commemoration and is planning to hold a series of ceremonies starting this weekend. Sharing details Col Emron Musavi, PRO (Defence), Srinagar said, “The main event is scheduled to be held at Kargil War Memorial which is located at Dras. This will be from July 24-26, 2022) and it will be attended by dignitaries of the Army, civil administration, gallantry award winners of the conflict as well as families of the fallen heroes.”

Details

Kargil War Memorial will be from July 24-26, where the senior officers of the army, families of the fallen soldiers, political representatives, civil administration officials, gallantry award winners and war heroes will gather to take part in the commemorative wreath laying ceremony. This war memorial is located at the base of the Tololing feature – the place where one of the fiercest battles of the operation took place.

About Kargil War

To evict regular forces of Pakistan, this was fought in the summer of 1999. The regular forces of Pakistan violated unwritten agreement when they had intruded and occupied winter vacated posts on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LOC).

This whole operation cost the Indian Army hundreds of young lives. A commemorative function takes place every year in their memory.

The Fit @ 50 + Trans Himalayan expedition

Led by Bachendri Pal, Padma Bhushan, a group of 12 ladies all above the age of 50 years of age reached Leh on Tuesday (July 19, 2022).

According to PRO Defence, Srinagar, “As part of Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorating the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers, this was a five month long expedition and it was flagged off from Pang-Sau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh.

Traversing the Himalayan Ranges from East to West – from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh, this expedition highlighted and demonstrated that age and gender is no barrier to remain fit and healthy. The team of these ladies covered a long distance of 4,977 kms and crossed around 37 mountain passes.

“The final leg of the expedition is commencing on July 20, and it will travel through the area of Fire and Fury Corps,” said Col Musavi.

“This expedition is expected to culminate in Dras on July 24, after navigating through Khalsi, Lamayuru, Budhkharbu and Kargil,” he added. Team leader Bachendri Pal and the other members of the team will be felicitated on July 25 at an event.

Motorcycle Rally from Turtuk to Dras

Around 18 Army personnel from `Forever in Operation Division’ are participating in the Victory MotorCycle Rally, which is being sponsored by Jawa MotorCycle Company.

The rally took off today from Turtuk and will end at Kargil War Memorial, Dras on July 26, 2022.

Covering a total of 481 kms, they will traverse through the tough terrain of Ladakh Region.