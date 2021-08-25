Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Live Latest Updates: United Nations confirms what the world was dreading – Taliban executions

Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update Live, Kabul Latest Updates August 25 today: The United Nations has finally confirmed what the world was dreading since the Taliban’s lightning takeover of Afghanistan – the brutal summary executions are back. A Reuters report quoting top United Nations human rights official Michelle Bachelet said that the Taliban fighters have carried out the killings and imposed the new curbs on the female population in the strife-torn nation. However, Bachelet has not given any specific details. While this is the first time that a top UN official has openly spoken about the killings in Afghanistan post the August 15 events, there have been fears about such a situation from Day 1. From preparing a list of a particular group to kidnappings, the Taliban has been carrying out brazen activities both in Kabul and other provincial towns. Previously, Amnesty International had also spoken about killings of Hazara men in a remote village back in July. Part of the problem lies in the fact that there is absolutely no information from the remote towns and villages.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest on the Afghanistan crisis:
Highlights
Two members of US Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation Tuesday, stunning State Department and US military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers, American officials said. Officials said Rep. Seth Moulton and Rep. Peter Meijer flew in on a charter aircraft and were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours. Officials said the two men were flying out of Kabul on another charter aircraft, prompting officials to complain that they were taking seats that could have gone to other Americans or Afghans fleeing the country. Two officials familiar with the flight said that State Department, Defence Department and White House officials were furious about the incident because it was done without coordination with diplomats or military commanders directing the evacuation. - AP
The G-7 countries are united on its stand on Taliban and they agreed that the legitimacy of any future government in Afghanistan depends on the armed group's approach to prevent the war-torn nation from being used as a "base for terrorism’, US President Joe Biden has said. Biden's remarks on Tuesday came hours after a virtual meeting with the leaders of the G-7 bloc, the UN, NATO and the European Union. G-7 is an inter-governmental political forum of seven advanced nations comprising the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK. ‘The G-7 leaders and the leaders of the EU, NATO and the UN, all agreed that we will stand united in our approach to the Taliban," Biden told reporters at the White House. - PTI
Former US President Donald Trump has slammed his successor Joe Biden on his Afghan policy and expressed concerns that thousands of terrorists might have been flown out of Afghanistan as part of the evacuation process. ‘Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the military before our citizens,’ Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.’Now we are learning that out of the 26,000 people who have been evacuated, only 4,000 are Americans. You can be sure, the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn't allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights. - PTI
Influential lawmakers from the G-7 countries have urged that India should be invited to attend the bloc's meetings that seeks to develop a common and united front for global security and regional stability in the aftermath of the Taliban taking control over Afghanistan. US Senator Bob Menendez, who is also the Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and his counterparts from Italy, France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the European Parliament in a joint statement also said African Union should be invited to attend individual G-7 meetings when appropriate. - PTI
Mexico accepted its first group of refugees from Afghanistan as five women and one man arrived in Mexico City. They were welcomed on Tuesday by Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, who told the group, ‘Welcome to your home.’ The young women, who had to travel through six countries to reach Mexico, have competed in robotics competitions. They fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country earlier this month. The Taliban have been hostile to women working or going to school after a certain age. Ebrard said Mexico would grant them ‘whatever legal status they consider best.’ That could include giving them asylum or refugee status. One member of the group thanked Mexico, saying the country had saved their lives. - AP
Hello and welcome to FE Online's Afghanistan live blog. So what happened at the critical G7? Well, Joe Biden has not committed to the August 31st deadline explicitly. He has said that the US forces are trying to meet the challenge but it would be met only with the Taliban cooperations. Amid all this, there are reports that the Taliban fighters are stopping Afghans from reaching the Kabul Airport.