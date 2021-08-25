Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Live Latest Updates: United Nations confirms what the world was dreading – Taliban executions

India has evacuated roughly 1000 people since the August 15 takeover of Taliban. (AP Photo)

Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update Live, Kabul Latest Updates August 25 today: The United Nations has finally confirmed what the world was dreading since the Taliban’s lightning takeover of Afghanistan – the brutal summary executions are back. A Reuters report quoting top United Nations human rights official Michelle Bachelet said that the Taliban fighters have carried out the killings and imposed the new curbs on the female population in the strife-torn nation. However, Bachelet has not given any specific details. While this is the first time that a top UN official has openly spoken about the killings in Afghanistan post the August 15 events, there have been fears about such a situation from Day 1. From preparing a list of a particular group to kidnappings, the Taliban has been carrying out brazen activities both in Kabul and other provincial towns. Previously, Amnesty International had also spoken about killings of Hazara men in a remote village back in July. Part of the problem lies in the fact that there is absolutely no information from the remote towns and villages.

