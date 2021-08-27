  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Latest Updates 80 dead in twin ISIS blasts in Kabul Biden says ‘will hunt you down & make you pay’

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Latest Updates: 80 dead in twin ISIS blasts in Kabul; Biden says ‘will hunt you down & make you pay’

Updated: August 27, 2021 8:59:42 am

Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update Live, Kabul Latest Updates August 27 today: Thick plume of smoke billowing, the smell of burnt flesh filled in the air and scores of bodies lying outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport – these morbid scenes from Kabul is a stark reminder of grave tensions in Afghanistan. Over 60 civilians and 13 US troops were killed and nearly 200 injured in the ISIS serial blasts targeting the crowd outside the Kabul Airport on Thursday evening. The US has made it clear that the evacuation process will go on despite the dangers. US President Joe Biden addressed the media and said that as American mourns the death of its soldiers and Afghan civilians, his government ‘won’t forget and forgive.’ In a stern message to the attackers, Biden said that ‘we will hunt you down and make you pay.’ So far, reports from Kabul suggest that the attacks were carried out by the ISIS-Khorasan group. The far more radicalised version of the original Islamic State terror group of 2014-15, the ISIS-K is believed to be an enemy of the Taliban.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest on Afghanistan crisis:

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:59 (IST)27 Aug 2021
    Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Live: Amrullah Saleh says 'Talibs have learned well from the master'

    "Talibs have learned well from the master. Talibs denying links with ISIS is similar to denial of Pak on Quetta Shura. Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network...," tweets  Amrullah Saleh, acting president of Afghanistan

    08:53 (IST)27 Aug 2021
    Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Live: Israeli PM and Biden postpone meeting because of Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have postponed their White House meeting as Biden focused his attention on dealing with the aftermath of deadly explosions near the Kabul airport that targeted US troops and Afghans seeking to flee their country after the Taliban takeover. Biden and Bennett were scheduled to meet late Thursday morning for their first face-to-face conversation since Bennett became Israel's prime minister in June. The two will instead meet on Friday. - AP

    08:45 (IST)27 Aug 2021
    Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Live: 13 US service members killed, 18 injured in ISIS attack in Kabul: Pentagon

    Thirteen US soldiers were killed and 18 others injured in the attack outside the Kabul airport carried out by ISIS in one of the worst terrorist strikes in Afghanistan in over a year, the Pentagon has said. The terrorist attack was carried out by ISIS gunmen, General Kenneth Franklin McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command, told reporters at a Pentagon news conference on Thursday, hours after the terrorists opened gunfire at American soldiers standing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. ‘The attack on the Abbey Gate was followed by a number of ISIS gunmen who opened fire on civilians and military forces,’ McKenzie said. By late Thursday, the US Central Command said 13 American marines died in the attack, while 18 were injured. - PTI

    08:35 (IST)27 Aug 2021
    Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Live:It is in Taliban's interest that ISIS-K doesn't 'metastasize' beyond what it is, warns Biden

    US President Joe Biden has warned that it is in the interest of the Taliban, which is now the de facto ruler of Afghanistan, that the ISIS-K does not "metastasize" beyond what it is. The US has held ISIS-K, the regional affiliate of the Islamic State terror outfit, responsible for Thursday's Kabul airport attack in which 13 American soldiers were killed and 18 others injured. ‘It is in the interest of the Taliban that the ISIS-K does not metastasize beyond what it is,’ Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday. During his interaction with reporters in the East Room of the White House, the president also referred to the apparent ideological differences between the Taliban and the ISIS-K. - PTI

    08:25 (IST)27 Aug 2021
    Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Live: Biden in moment of silence for Kabul victims

    President Joe Biden presided over a moment of silence for US service members on Thursday following attacks at the Kabul airport that killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans. Biden held his moment of silence for those in uniform during sombre remarks at the White House. Suicide bombings and gunfire killed 11 Marines and one Navy medic - attacks the US is blaming on the local affiliate of the Islamic State. The American service members had been carrying out screenings at the gates of the airport, where thousands of Afghans have crowded in for nearly two weeks in hopes of an evacuation. ‘These American service members who gave their lives - it's an overused word, but it's totally appropriate here - were heroes,’ Biden said. AP

    08:24 (IST)27 Aug 2021
    Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Live: US pullout ops to continue

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Afghanistan Crisis. As you start your day, here are major key points that you must know

    - US President Joe Biden has said that if the troops on the ground ask, additional American forces can be sent to Afghanistan

    - The US evacuations will go on as per the plan.  

    ISISJoe BidenKabulTaliban
