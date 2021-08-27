Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Latest Updates: 80 dead in twin ISIS blasts in Kabul; Biden says ‘will hunt you down & make you pay’

Afghanistan Kabul News Today Live: The far more radicalised version of the original Islamic State terror group of 2014-15, the ISIS-K is believed to be an enemy of the Taliban (Photos: Reuters/AP)

Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update Live, Kabul Latest Updates August 27 today: Thick plume of smoke billowing, the smell of burnt flesh filled in the air and scores of bodies lying outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport – these morbid scenes from Kabul is a stark reminder of grave tensions in Afghanistan. Over 60 civilians and 13 US troops were killed and nearly 200 injured in the ISIS serial blasts targeting the crowd outside the Kabul Airport on Thursday evening. The US has made it clear that the evacuation process will go on despite the dangers. US President Joe Biden addressed the media and said that as American mourns the death of its soldiers and Afghan civilians, his government ‘won’t forget and forgive.’ In a stern message to the attackers, Biden said that ‘we will hunt you down and make you pay.’ So far, reports from Kabul suggest that the attacks were carried out by the ISIS-Khorasan group. The far more radicalised version of the original Islamic State terror group of 2014-15, the ISIS-K is believed to be an enemy of the Taliban.

