Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Live Updates: US Air Force orders probe after viral clip of men falling to death from C-17

Taliban Afghanistan Crisis Latest Update Live, Kabul Live Latest News: When Zabihullah Mujahid faced the global media in Kabul, it was a mix of curiosity as well as palpable tension. Curiosity because it was for the first time that the elusive Taliban leader was seen in media and tension because nobody knows what happens next. Unlike its 1996 avatar, the Taliban 2.0 seems to know a thing or two about media and presenting its side of the story. When asked by a female reporter of AL Jazeera about the fate of women in Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid insisted that there is no need to worry. ‘If they follow Sharia, they will be happy, we will be happy.’ He went on to say that there was no curb on media as long as it doesn’t report against the Afghan ‘national interest’ or anything that flames ethnic tension.

But those who are watching the rapidly changing events in Afghanistan say that the moderate voice from the hardline group is nothing but an attempt to get legitimacy on the global stage. Another key point is that the world media is focusing on Kabul. There is absolutely no news of any other province and what’s happening there after the Taliban took over the country. Barring few claims on social media by some reporters and those who know the region, the fact of the matter is that we don’t know what’s going on outside Kabul.

