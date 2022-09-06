Journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat: `Stealth Frigate `Taragiri’ to be launched next week

The third ship of Project 17A Yard 12653 ‘Taragiri’ is set to be launched next week at the Mumbai based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). The keel of this ship was laid in September 2020 and the frigate is expected to be delivered by August 2025.

Next week the ship to be launched with a weight of around 3510 tons has been built using integrated construction methodology. This means hull blocks have been constructed in different geographical locations and they will be integrated and erected on Slipway at MDL.

It has been designed by the Indian Navy’s Bureau of Naval Design and the shipyard is responsible to carry out the detailed design & construction to be overseen by Warship Overseeing Team (Mumbai).

Image Credit: MDL

More about Yard 12653 ‘Taragiri’

It is 149.02 M long and 17.8 M wide. Will be propelled by a CODOG – a combination of two Gas Turbines and two Main Diesel Engines. At a displacement of approx. 6670 Tons, these engines are designed to achieve a speed of over 28 knots.

For the Hull construction of P17A frigates, the indigenously developed DMR 249A is being used. This is a low carbon micro alloy grade steel manufactured in India by SAIL.

On board the indigenously designed stealth frigate there will be state-of-the-art sensors, weapons, world class modular living spaces, sophisticated power distribution system, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, and more advanced features.

There will be a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system. And the stealth frigate’s air defence capability is designed to counter the threat of enemy aircraft. The anti-ship cruise missiles will revolve around the vertical launch and long range surface to air missile system.

Also on board will be two 30 mm rapid-fire guns which will provide the ship with close-in-defence capability.

To provide effective naval gunfire support there is an SRGM gun.

Triple tube light weight torpedo launchers and rocket launchers which are all developed indigenously will add punch to the ship’s anti-submarine capability.

Indigenous Content

The content is almost 75 percent and it will be integrated with a number of indigenous equipment and machinery. These will be sourced from around 100 MSMEs and other industrial houses in the country.

Earlier this year, at the MDL two frontline warships Udaygiri the second Stealth Frigate of Nilgiri Class and Surat the fourth Missile Destroyer of Visakhapatnam class were launched.

About the shipyard

It has implemented several components of Industry 4.0. For undertaking Integrated Construction the infrastructure and facility has been modernised.