Joint exercise between American and Indian Air Forces begin, fighters to roar in the skies for a fortnight

The 4th edition in the series of the bilateral joint exercises between Indian Air Force (IAF) and the US Air Force – fortnight long Ex Cope India-18 ( CI18) conducted in India is being planned at two bases for the first time. The aim of exercise is to provide operational exposure and undertake mutual exchange of best practices towards enhancing operational capability.

Two Air Force bases: Kalaikunda and Air Station Arjan Singh in Panagarh airbase will be buzzing with the roar of huge fighter machines from Dec 3-14. USAF is participating with 12 X F15 C/D and 03 X C-130. IAF is participating with the Su-30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000, C-130J & AWACS aircraft.

Taking place in India after a long gap, (the last one was in 2010), almost 200 men from the US Air Force with 15 aircraft from the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan and 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard will take part in the exercise with men from the IAF.

The focus of the exercise is enhancing mutual cooperation between the US and India and building on the existing capabilities, aircrew tactics and force employment, air mobility training, airdrop training and large-force exercises, in addition to fighter-training exercises.

For the first time, in 2004, Cope India took place at the Air Force base in Gwalior which included flight tests, practice and demonstrations as well as lectures on subjects related to aviation.