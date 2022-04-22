Johnson-Modi meet: India-UK focus on Indo-Pacific, FTA, defence, maritime security and more

Next generation defence cooperation, sea, air, space and cyber domain were some of the issues on the agenda of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday. Both leaders talked about deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Takeaways

In his joint address to the media persons at the end of talks, Prime Minister Modi announced that the two countries have agreed to conclude the FTA by the end of this year.

Welcoming the increasing investment by the UK companies in India, PM Modi said infrastructure modernization plan and the National Infrastructure Pipeline were discussed too.

Both countries have decided to further deepen our climate and energy partnership. And he invited the UK to join country’s National Hydrogen Mission.

The two sides emphasized on maintaining a inclusive, free, open and rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.

The UK has decided to join Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

India has reiterated its support for a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan and an inclusive and representative government. And that their land should not be used for spreading terrorism.

India during talks stressed upon dialogue and diplomacy for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of problems in Ukraine.

PM Modi said that the importance of respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries was also reteriated.

Global Innovation Partnership

At the meeting the two leaders decided that India and the UK will co-finance up to $100 million for transfer and scaling-up of “Made in India” innovations to third countries.

In his joint media interaction, PM Modi said “The conclusion of the implementation arrangements of the Global Innovation Partnership between us will prove to be a very important initiative. This will further strengthen our development partnership with other countries.”

Renewable Energy

The talks also focused on building new cooperation on clean and renewable energy in his meetings in New Delhi. And aimed at supporting India’s energy transition away from imported oil and increasing its resilience through secure and sustainable energy.

Virtual Hydrogen Science and Innovation hub

Both sides launched a virtual Hydrogen Science and Innovation hub. This will help to accelerate affordable green hydrogen, and new funding for the Green Grids Initiative announced at COP26, and to collaborate to jointly work on the electrification of public transport across India.

For rolling out adaptable clean tech innovations to the wider Indo-Pacific and Africa, the two governments are committing up to £75 million, and to also working together on girls’ education and international development.

Day 2 of the visit

In the morning, Prime Minister Modi welcomed his UK counterpart Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where he was given a Tri-Services Guard of Honour.

The visiting leader while talking to the media-persons there praised the welcome he received in Gujarat and in New Delhi.

Both leaders have also reviewed the progress made in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations which were launched earlier this year and once it is firmed up the bilateral trade between India and the UK is expected to touch around 28 billion pounds annually by 2035.

At the end of the virtual summit in 2021, both leaders had agreed on a UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and had committed to deeper commercial, trade, defence, climate and people to people connect.

Importance of the visit

It comes at a time amidst the rising importance of the Indo-Pacific and India’s centrality in the region.

Ahead of the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, according to an official statement issued by the British High Commission, the visiting leader will offer support for the new Indian-designed and built fighter jets, and the know-how on battle-winning aircraft.

And to identify and respond to threats in the Indian Ocean Region, the UK is willing to support India’s requirements for new technology.