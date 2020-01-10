J&K: Two Army porters injured as Pakistan lobs mortars at forward posts along LoC in Poonch

Jammu | Published: January 10, 2020 2:17:14 PM

"Today at about 1100 hours Pak Army initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector in district Poonch", a defence spokesman said.

Two Army porters were injured when Pakistan Army lobbed mortars at forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday, officials said. Four porters were working along the LoC when the Pakistan Army fired mortar shells.

“Today at about 1100 hours Pak Army initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector in district Poonch”, a defence spokesman said. Two of the injured were hospitalised and efforts are on to trace two other porters, officials said.

