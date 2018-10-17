Jammu and Kashmir: 3 militants, policeman killed in encounter in Srinagar

A policeman was also injured during the encounter, a senior police officer said. (Representational photo)

Three militants and a policeman were killed during an encounter between ultras and security forces in the city on Wednesday, prompting authorities to close down schools and snap internet services, officials said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Fateh Kadal in downtown area of the city following an intelligence about the presence of militants there, they said.

The militants have been identified as Mehrajuddin Bangroo, Fahad Waza and over ground worker Rayees (son of the house owner where the encounter took place), they said. The policeman killed during the operation was identified as constable Kamal.

The operation turned into an encounter after millitants opened fire on security forces. The district administration has closed all schools and educational institution in the city as a precautionary measure and internet services on mobile have also been snapped.