J&K: Pakistan shells border areas in Poonch, first ceasefire violation of 2020

By: |
Jammu | Published: January 2, 2020 10:59:54 AM

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in district Poonch around 2100 hours on Wednesday", the spokesman said.

Pakistan, Pakistan firing, ceasefire violation, pakistan ceasefire violation, poonch firing, loc firing in pooch, jammu kashmir newsThe firing stopped at 2330 hours. (Representational Image: PTI)

The Pakistan Army shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Thursday. The Indian Army retaliated to the shelling that took place on Wednesday night.

The firing stopped at 2330 hours.

