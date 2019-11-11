J&K encounter: Two terrorists killed in Bandipora district

The encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists. (ANI)

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said. While one terrorist was killed on Sunday during a gunfight between security forces in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar, another was killed this morning, they said.

#JammuAndKashmir: Two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora, earlier today. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/sXOYdQFaet — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

The encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists. More details are awaited.