Jharkhand: Two Maoists gunned down in encounter, 200 IEDs, arms and ammunitions recovered

In a big achievement of joint operation carried out by the Jharkhand police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for combating against Naxalites, two Maoists were gunned down on Thursday (December 29). Also, more than 200 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two pistols were recovered, which was suspected to be planted by the Naxals in the forest area of Korgo in the state’s Lohardaga district.

The Jharkhand police and CRPF launched an intensive search operation in the forest areas in order to keep a check on Naxalite activities. In the fierce exchange of fires, the security forces retaliated strongly, forcing the Naxals to flee from the encounter site.

The troops pursued them and apprehended two Maoists, identified as Chandrabhan Pahan and Govind Birjiya. Both were sub zonal committee members with a reward of Rs 5 Lakh each on their heads. Chandrabhan was injured in the encounter. The troops took him to Sadar Hospital Lohardaga where he succumbed to his injuries.

With the help of leads gained from arrested Maoist Govind Birjiya, the security forces recovered 200 IEDs from the forest areas which were carefully concealed to avoid detection. The IEDs weighing 1-2 kg each were demolished in situ.

The joint operation of the Jharkhand Police and the CRPF was extensively conducted again on Friday. The troops recovered 01 INSAS rifle, 01 SLR, three .303 rifles and a huge quantity of ammunition from the forest area of village Korgo, in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district.