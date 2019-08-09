Jharkhand encounter: Naxal killed in West Singhbhum district

The naxals opened fire at the security forces and in the retaliatory firing that followed, one of them was killed, the SP said. (File photo)

A naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in West Singhbhum district on Friday, a police officer said. The encounter took place in Thalkobeda forest bordering Khunti district when a team of CRPF and district police launched a joint operation in the area, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Mahatha said.

The security forces had received a tip off about movement of naxals in the area. The naxals opened fire at the security forces and in the retaliatory firing that followed, one of them was killed, the SP said.

The body of the naxal, and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site, he said. Search operations were continuing in the area. The police was trying to ascertain the outfit involved in the encounter.