Jharkhand encounter: CoBRA commando killed, policeman injured in Saraikela

A CoBRA commando of the CRPF was killed and a policeman injured during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand today. A commando has been killed while a state police personnel has been injured during the encounter.

By: | Ranchi | Published: June 7, 2018 10:09 AM
A CoBRA commando of the CRPF was killed and a policeman injured during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand today, officials said. They said a gunbattle began early morning in the Dalbhaga-Arki area of the Saraikela-Kharsawan district at about 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action) and Jharkhand Police was out for operation. A commando has been killed while a state police personnel has been injured during the encounter, they said. The encounter took place in Saraikela, the administrative headquarter of Saraikela Kharsawan district which is about 135-km from the state capital here. Heavy firing is still on and further details are awaited, they said.

