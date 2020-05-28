  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jharkhand encounter: 3 Naxals killed, two apprehended after gunbattle with security forces

By: |
Published: May 28, 2020 2:20:33 PM

The security team was led by the 60th battalion of the CRPF along with state police and the first exchange of fire took place at about 5 am.

jharkhand, naxals, naxal encounter in Jharkhand, naxalite arrested in jharkhand, central reserve police force, crpfAn AK-47 and a rifle were recovered after the encounter.

Three Naxals were killed and two apprehended after a gunbattle with security forces in Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said. They said the encounter, followed by an ambush on a reinforcement party of the Central Reserve Police Force, took place in the Manmaru-Tebo area of West Singhbhum district.

The security team was led by the 60th battalion of the CRPF along with state police and the first exchange of fire took place at about 5 am. Three Naxals, including a female, have been killed while two Maoist cadre have been apprehended, they said.

Related News

An AK-47 and a rifle were recovered after the encounter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Jharkhand encounter 3 Naxals killed two apprehended after gunbattle with security forces
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Antonio Guterres urges avoiding action that would increase tensions on India-China border: UN spokesperson
2India watches as Nepal Parliament fails to endorse amendments to the map
3China, India should not let differences shadow overall ties: Chinese envoy